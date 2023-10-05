ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 3,592 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Coupang were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupang by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coupang by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,962 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,784,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,687,000 after buying an additional 1,051,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,270. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

