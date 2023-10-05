ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.43. 106,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,674. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

