Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 13,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expensify Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 605,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

