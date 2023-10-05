APA (NASDAQ:APA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 2,787,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $69,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

