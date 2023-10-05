Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 905,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,035. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

