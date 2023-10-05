APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,336,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

