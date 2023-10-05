Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,302. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

