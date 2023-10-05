Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ARCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 575,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 95.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 53.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 68.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 328,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

