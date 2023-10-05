Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $65.94 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $65.94 million and $953,360.60 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

