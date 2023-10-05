Argan (NYSE:AGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Argan Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.56. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
