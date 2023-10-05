Argan (NYSE:AGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Argan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.56. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Argan by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Argan by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

