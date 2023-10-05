ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 1,893,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

