Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,581 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $16,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,266.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arteris Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Arteris stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,180. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
