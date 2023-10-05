Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,371. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

