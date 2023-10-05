ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 253,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,100. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

