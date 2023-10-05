Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $395.60

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $395.60 and last traded at $402.00, with a volume of 3800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Atrion Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $707.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.70 and its 200-day moving average is $544.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 57.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atrion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

