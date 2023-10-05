Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. 1,222,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

