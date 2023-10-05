AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

AVB traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.26. 731,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average is $179.81. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

