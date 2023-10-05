Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,398 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,584 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 516,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

