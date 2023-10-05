Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

AVY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

