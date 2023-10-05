AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZZ. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in AZZ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 77.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

