Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,622,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,645 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,399.35.

On Friday, September 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,022 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $186,136.40.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $253,150.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $202,252.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,689.56.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,702. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

