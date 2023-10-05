Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Announces $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

