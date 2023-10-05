Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. 36,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,378. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $367.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.83.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
