Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. 36,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,378. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $367.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.