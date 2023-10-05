Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 27,114 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average volume of 10,076 call options.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 1,682,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

