Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 358,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 73,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

