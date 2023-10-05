Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.69

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.69 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 36.29 ($0.44). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46), with a volume of 5,382 shares.

Benchmark Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

