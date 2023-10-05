Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and approximately $119,876.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

