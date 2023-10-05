BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $140.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

