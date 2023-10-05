BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.84. 1,203,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.