BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,687 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 2,293,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,383. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

