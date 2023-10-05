Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.63. 1,827,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,922. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 606,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251,365 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

