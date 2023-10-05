BetterWealth LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 22,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,357. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

