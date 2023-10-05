BetterWealth LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BetterWealth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 125,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,988. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

