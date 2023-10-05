BetterWealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 1.35% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP remained flat at $39.40 on Thursday. 4,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.