BetterWealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BetterWealth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 92,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,204. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

