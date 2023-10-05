BetterWealth LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BetterWealth LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 413,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 537,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 800,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter.

DFUV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 75,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

