B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 5.7%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 434,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,027,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -262.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

