BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.01. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 73,468 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 52,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter worth $99,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

