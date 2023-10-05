BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $364.88 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

