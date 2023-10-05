BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 743,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,538. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,413,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 71,952 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $518,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

