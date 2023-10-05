Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 203,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 234,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.36.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

