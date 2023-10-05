Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,434,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,406.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $79,165.35.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $198,313.20.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $61,217.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

RXRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.03. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

