BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.33

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as low as C$9.27. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 486,809 shares changing hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.86.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.