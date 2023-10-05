Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 919,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.