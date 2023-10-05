Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 24,551 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $67,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 4,316,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,088. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

