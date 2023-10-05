Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Brady stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

