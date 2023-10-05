Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $17.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Accolade Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of ACCD traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 1,279,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,982. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after buying an additional 956,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 705,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.