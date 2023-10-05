Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lifted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $86,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,220. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

