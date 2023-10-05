Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.16 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.16 billion and approximately $104.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.44 or 0.05876435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,229,014,790 coins and its circulating supply is 35,141,333,276 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

