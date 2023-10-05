CashBackPro Price Hits $1.51 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $154.03 million and $256,054.46 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,493.27 or 1.00019535 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.47215778 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $235,354.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”



